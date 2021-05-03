5.3 magnitude earthquake jolts Gilgit-Baltistan
KARACHI - An earthquake of 5.3-magnitude hit Gilgit-Baltistan in northern Pakistan on Monday.
PMD’s National Seismic Monitoring Centre said that the depth of the earthquake has been measured as 45 kilometers.
Tremors were felt in the city at 7:37pm, while its epicentre was 26 north of Astore, Gilgit Baltistan. The frequency of the aftershocks was recorded at 4.5 magnitude on the Richter scale.
EarthQuake Update— Pak Met Department محکمہ موسمیات (@pmdgov) December 27, 2021
Date : 27/12/2021
Time : 19:37:33
Region: 15 Km Northweest of Skardu, Gilgit-Baltistan
Magnitude: 4.5
Depth (km): 30 km
Latitude: 35.39 N
Longitude: 75.47 E#Earthquake #EarthquakePH pic.twitter.com/xlX880devP
Earlier this month, an earthquake of 4.1-magnitude jolted Pakistan's southeastern and northwestern regions.
Quake tremors were felt in Hyderabad, Kotri and other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the wee hours of Sunday.
