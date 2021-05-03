5.3 magnitude earthquake jolts Gilgit-Baltistan

08:43 PM | 27 Dec, 2021
5.3 magnitude earthquake jolts Gilgit-Baltistan
Share

KARACHI - An earthquake of 5.3-magnitude hit Gilgit-Baltistan in northern Pakistan on Monday.

PMD’s National Seismic Monitoring Centre said that the depth of the earthquake has been measured as 45 kilometers.

Tremors were felt in the city at 7:37pm, while its epicentre was 26 north of Astore, Gilgit Baltistan. The frequency of the aftershocks was recorded at 4.5 magnitude on the Richter scale.

Earlier this month, an earthquake of 4.1-magnitude jolted Pakistan's southeastern and northwestern regions.

Quake tremors were felt in Hyderabad, Kotri and other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the wee hours of Sunday.

Earthquake jolts parts of Karachi 10:40 PM | 8 Dec, 2021

KARACHI – A 4.1 magnitude quake shook parts of Sindh capital late on Wednesday,  spreading panic among the ...

More From This Category
Taliban’s fresh restrictions on Afghan women ...
06:43 PM | 27 Dec, 2021
Pakistan improves ranking by eight places in ...
05:45 PM | 27 Dec, 2021
First Muslim woman PM Benazir Bhutto: a life in ...
03:51 PM | 27 Dec, 2021
Turkish land forces chief calls on Pakistan's top ...
03:30 PM | 27 Dec, 2021
PTA working on live finger detection to stop ...
02:18 PM | 27 Dec, 2021
Senator Shaukat Tarin sworn in as Pakistan’s ...
01:21 PM | 27 Dec, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Are Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa dating?
08:35 PM | 27 Dec, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr