Earthquake jolts parts of Karachi
10:40 PM | 8 Dec, 2021
Share
KARACHI – A 4.1 magnitude quake shook parts of Sindh capital late on Wednesday, spreading panic among the citizens in Pakistan's biggest city.
Tremors were felt in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Malir Cantt, Scheme 33, and I.I. Chundrigarh Road among others, the Geo News reported.
No loss of life or property has so far been reported.
According to Pakistan Meteorological Department, the frequency of the quake was 4.1 magnitude on the Richter scale at a depth of 15 kilometres. The epicentre was reported to be 15 north of Defence Housing Authority (DHA), Karachi.
- Pakistan to introduce Asia's first ever e-passport service next year11:58 PM | 8 Dec, 2021
- Olaf Scholz takes over as German chancellor11:40 PM | 8 Dec, 2021
- Aurangabad 'honour killing': Indian teen arrested for beheading ...11:19 PM | 8 Dec, 2021
- Indian lover crashes ex-girlfriend's wedding ceremony in viral video11:03 PM | 8 Dec, 2021
- Earthquake jolts parts of Karachi10:40 PM | 8 Dec, 2021
Sajal Aly reveals her 'traumatic' relationship with Maths
07:19 PM | 8 Dec, 2021
- Pakistani stars condemn Faisalabad incident08:42 PM | 8 Dec, 2021
- Pakistani filmmaker Samar Khan's 'Out Swing' wins at Sport Film ...05:30 PM | 8 Dec, 2021
- Kareena Kapoor and Aryan Khan among most searched celebrities in India03:00 PM | 8 Dec, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021