Earthquake jolts parts of Karachi

KARACHI – A 4.1 magnitude quake shook parts of Sindh capital late on Wednesday, spreading panic among the citizens in Pakistan's biggest city.

Tremors were felt in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Malir Cantt, Scheme 33, and I.I. Chundrigarh Road among others, the Geo News reported.

No loss of life or property has so far been reported.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department, the frequency of the quake was 4.1 magnitude on the Richter scale at a depth of 15 kilometres. The epicentre was reported to be 15 north of Defence Housing Authority (DHA), Karachi.