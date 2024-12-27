1st Test, Day2 – Markram, Bavuma to resume South Africa’s push

CENTURION – South Africa will resume the innings at 82 for three on second day of the first Test against Pakistan at the SuperSport Park in Centurion today (Friday).

Opening batsman Aiden Markram (47) and Captain Temba Bavuma were on the crease when the day one game was concluded

On Thursday, Pakistan were dismissed for 211 as 13 wickets fell on the opening day of the first game ot two Test match series

After being put into bat, the tourists on the back of half-century by Kamran Ghulam managed to score 211 all out in 57.3 overs. Kamran, the right-hand batter from Upper Dir, playing his third Test, scored a 71-ball 54, which included eight fours and a six. This was Kamran’s maiden Test half-century, after he had scored his maiden ton, in his first Test innings against England at home.

Kamran knitted an 81-run partnership for the fifth wicket with white-ball captain Mohammad Rizwan (27, 62b, 2x4s). All-rounder Aamir Jamal (28, 27b, 4x4s) was other notable contributor with the bat.

For South Africa, Dane Paterson, playing his seventh Test, bagged second five-wicket haul and ended up with figures of 16-4-61-5. Debutant and fast bowler Corbin Bosch took four wickets.

In turn, the hosts lost Tony de Zorzi (2, 8b) and Ryan Rickelton (8, 10b, 2x4s) to Khurram Shahzad inside seven overs. Right-arm fast Mohammad Abbas, making a comeback in the Test side after more than three years, got Tristan Stubbs leg-before wicket for nine in the 16th over.