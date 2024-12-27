Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

1st Test, Day2 – Markram, Bavuma to resume South Africa’s push

1st Test Day2 Markram Bavuma To Resume South Africas Push

CENTURION – South Africa will resume the innings at 82 for three on second day of the first Test against Pakistan at the SuperSport Park in Centurion today (Friday).

Opening batsman Aiden Markram (47) and Captain Temba Bavuma were on the crease when the day one game was concluded

On Thursday, Pakistan were dismissed for 211 as 13 wickets fell on the opening day of the first game ot two Test match series

After being put into bat, the tourists on the back of half-century by Kamran Ghulam managed to score 211 all out in 57.3 overs. Kamran, the right-hand batter from Upper Dir, playing his third Test, scored a 71-ball 54, which included eight fours and a six. This was Kamran’s maiden Test half-century, after he had scored his maiden ton, in his first Test innings against England at home.

Kamran knitted an 81-run partnership for the fifth wicket with white-ball captain Mohammad Rizwan (27, 62b, 2x4s). All-rounder Aamir Jamal (28, 27b, 4x4s) was other notable contributor with the bat.

For South Africa, Dane Paterson, playing his seventh Test, bagged second five-wicket haul and ended up with figures of 16-4-61-5. Debutant and fast bowler Corbin Bosch took four wickets.

In turn, the hosts lost Tony de Zorzi (2, 8b) and Ryan Rickelton (8, 10b, 2x4s) to Khurram Shahzad inside seven overs. Right-arm fast Mohammad Abbas, making a comeback in the Test side after more than three years, got Tristan Stubbs leg-before wicket for nine in the 16th over.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Rupee – 27 December 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.65 279.9
Euro EUR 309.4 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search