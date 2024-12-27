NADRA issues warning for all 18-year-old or above citizens

ISLAMABAD – The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has warned that failure to apply for identity card upon reaching the age of 18 may result in six-month jail or heavy fine.

According to Section 9(1) of the NADRA Ordinance 2000, it is essential to apply for an identity card within 90 days after turning 18.

Failure to apply on time can lead to penalties under Section 30(e) of the NADRA Ordinance, which may include imprisonment for up to 6 months, a fine of up to Rs50,000 or both punishments.

National Identity Card (NIC) is issued to the citizens of Pakistan. It is a blend of state-of-the-art technology and well-defined business rules to guarantee its authenticity and validity.

The unique 13 digit identification number is recognized all over the country.

It is the first requirement of individuals as it is mandatory to obtain documents like license, NTN, bank account, passport, cellular connection etc. Every citizen of Pakistan, 18 years and above, is eligible for NIC.