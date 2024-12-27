Pakistan observes 17th death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto

LARKANA – The 17th death anniversary of former Prime Minister Shaheed Benazir Bhutto is being observed today, December 27.

A large number of PPP workers and leaders from across the country have started reaching the Benazir Bhutto’s mausoleum in Ghari Khuda Bux near Naudero.

Security arrangements have been tightened to maintain law and order situation while a traffic plan has also been chalked out for the convenience of the people

The main ceremony will be held at the mausoleum of Benazir Bhutto this afternoon. President Asif Ali Zardari and PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address on the occasion.

Meanwhile, President Zardari has urged the nation to draw inspiration from Benazir Bhutto’s vision to steer the country out of its current challenges.

In his message on her 17th martyrdom anniversary, he urged everyone to work together to ensure that her dream of a peaceful, progressive, and democratic Pakistan becomes a reality.

He said, on this day, we honour a leader who embodied the very spirit of hope, resilience, and unwavering commitment to the ideals of democracy and justice.

The President said Benazir Bhutto was a trailblazer who dreamt of a Pakistan where the rights of all citizens, irrespective of colour, class and creed, would be protected.

Meanwhile, a public holiday has been announced in Sindh to mark the death anniversary of the former prime minister.