20-K Cup 2023: Cricket Center set final clash with Ludhiana Gymkhana

LAHORE – Cricket Center Cricket Club set final clash with Ludhiana Gymkhana Cricket Club after routing Model Town Greens by 6 wickets in the second semifinal played here at the Model Town Greens Ground on Friday.
Model Town Greens, batting first, posted a decent total of 176 for the loss of 4 wickets in the allotted 20 overs. Awais Zafar batted with authority and slammed 55 runs off 37 balls while Bilal Dar, hero of the last match of the team, contributed with 23-ball 44 runs and Taimoor Sultan gathered 39 runs off 35 balls. Usama Mir claimed 2 wickets for 38 runs while Ali Zafar and Bilawal Iqbal got one wicket each.
Cricket Center replied strongly and comfortably chased the target in 19 overs for the loss of 4 wickets. Ali Zafar was the man, who played sensational knock of 47 runs off 36 balls while his teammates Ameer Hamza and Muhammad Waheed also batted well and contributed with 38 and 37 runs respectively. For Model Town Greens, Waris Khan, Usman Khalid and Ahmad Arif took one wicket each.
For his all-round performance, Ali Zafar of Cricket Center was adjudged as player of the match, who was handed over the award by Bilal Javaid, nephew of the sponsor of the event – Mr. Nabeel Ahmad, son of Col Fateh Sher Khan. Cricket Center will now take on Ludhiana Gymkhana in the final to be played at Model Town Greens Ground tomorrow (Saturday) at 11:00 am, where Mr. Nabeel Ahmad will be the chief guest and distribute prizes among the winners and top performers.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 27, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 07:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|264
|266
|Euro
|EUR
|274
|276.7
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|311
|314
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.7
|69.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.4
|67
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|176
|178
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|615.68
|620.18
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|186
|188
|China Yuan
|CNY
|34.12
|34.37
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|33.83
|34.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.52
|29.87
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.81
|2.89
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.5
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|756.69
|761.69
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|52.59
|53.04
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|148.33
|149.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|600.37
|604.87
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|63.5
|64
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|178
|179.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|250.23
|251.98
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.98
|7.08
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs197,900 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs168,000.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs150,300 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 173,200.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 197,900
|PKR 2,100
|Karachi
|PKR 197,900
|PKR 2,100
|Islamabad
|PKR 197,900
|PKR 2,100
|Peshawar
|PKR 197,900
|PKR 2,100
|Quetta
|PKR 197,900
|PKR 2,100
|Sialkot
|PKR 197,900
|PKR 2,100
|Attock
|PKR 197,900
|PKR 2,100
|Gujranwala
|PKR 197,900
|PKR 2,100
|Jehlum
|PKR 197,900
|PKR 2,100
|Multan
|PKR 197,900
|PKR 2,100
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 197,900
|PKR 2,100
|Gujrat
|PKR 197,900
|PKR 2,100
|Nawabshah
|PKR 197,900
|PKR 2,100
|Chakwal
|PKR 197,900
|PKR 2,100
|Hyderabad
|PKR 197,900
|PKR 2,100
|Nowshehra
|PKR 197,900
|PKR 2,100
|Sargodha
|PKR 197,900
|PKR 2,100
|Faisalabad
|PKR 197,900
|PKR 2,100
|Mirpur
|PKR 197,900
|PKR 2,100
