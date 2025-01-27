How Model Bazaars fight inflation

The Punjab Model Bazaars project is a story worth telling, one that touches the heart of governance and the pulse of everyday life in Pakistan. You see, in a world where inflation and economic struggles are a daily reality for many, these bazaars are more than just markets—they’re lifelines. They’ve become places where people find relief from the endless cycle of rising prices and diminishing hope. And now, with the Punjab government’s decision to convert the Punjab Model Bazaar Management Company into an authority, we’re witnessing the beginning of something extraordinary.

Let me tell you, it’s not every day you see a government project transform into something that truly impacts the lives of ordinary citizens. These Model Bazaars have done just that. They’ve become a cornerstone of stability for those who struggle to make ends meet. Essential goods at prices well below market rates? That’s the kind of support people need when times are tough. And what’s even better is the timing. With Ramazan just around the corner—a time when families need a little extra help—the expansion of these bazaars to 13 more cities couldn’t have come at a better moment.

Now, I’ve always believed that behind every successful initiative, there’s a story of leadership. In this case, that story belongs to Naveed Rafaqat Ahmad. Here’s a man who didn’t just take over the reins of the Punjab Model Bazaar Management Company; he redefined its very purpose. Under his guidance, the bazaars became more than just places to buy goods. They turned into hubs of opportunity, places where jobs were created, communities were strengthened, and dignity was restored to those who needed it most. It’s not often you see that kind of vision in action.

When Ahmad stepped in, he didn’t just focus on making the bazaars work—he made them thrive. Transparency became the name of the game. Revenue models were overhauled, operations were digitised, and the reach of the bazaars was extended to areas that had been overlooked for far too long. By 2023-24, the PMBMC was no longer just breaking even; it was generating a record revenue of PKR 1.545 billion. Think about that for a moment—a public welfare project, not just surviving but flourishing, all while keeping its core focus on affordability for the people.

This brings us to the big shift—the decision to transition from a company to an authority. It’s not just a bureaucratic tweak; it’s a game changer. An authority status means more autonomy, more credibility, and the ability to dream bigger. Imagine streamlined governance, faster decision-making, and the kind of institutional strength that attracts international partnerships and private investments. That’s the road these bazaars are heading down, and it’s a journey worth watching.

But let’s not forget what this is really about. It’s about the people. It’s about families who now have a place to buy essentials without feeling the sting of inflated prices. It’s about farmers who, through initiatives like the Kisan Platform, are finally getting fair prices for their produce. Ahmad’s idea to connect farmers directly with consumers didn’t just cut out the middlemen—it created a ripple effect that stabilised food prices and supported the agricultural sector. And let’s not overlook the environmental angle. By integrating solar power into the bazaars, operational costs were reduced, and a nod was given to sustainability—something we all need to think more about.

Now, some might say this all sounds too good to be true. But the numbers don’t lie. PKR 3.4 billion has been allocated for expanding the Model Bazaars to 13 new cities. That’s not just investment; that’s belief—belief in a project that has proven its worth time and again. And it’s a testament to the Punjab government’s ownership of this initiative. They’ve recognised that this isn’t just a market; it’s a movement, one that ensures price stability, protects consumers, and fosters social equity.

As I think about the global implications of this project, I can’t help but feel a sense of pride. Inflation and economic disparity aren’t problems unique to Pakistan. They’re global challenges, and the Punjab Model Bazaars offer a template for how governments can address these issues with a mix of innovation, transparency, and heart. It’s a model that other nations could learn from, a shining example of what’s possible when public service is prioritised.

And let me tell you, this transformation into an authority mode ensures one thing above all: longevity. This isn’t a project that will fade away with changing political winds. With independent oversight, data-driven expansions, and a focus on cutting-edge solutions like digital payments and smart inventory systems, these bazaars are here to stay. They’re becoming institutions in their own right, places that people will rely on for generations to come.

So, what’s next for the Punjab Model Bazaars? The possibilities are endless. But what stands out to me is the human impact. When you strip away the statistics and the big words, what you’re left with are stories—stories of mothers who can now feed their families without worry, of farmers who can send their children to school, and of communities that are rediscovering the value of coming together. And at the heart of it all is a simple yet powerful idea: governance that serves the people.

As I write this, I can’t help but feel a sense of hope. It’s not every day that you come across a project that combines government support, innovative leadership, and community impact so seamlessly. But that’s exactly what the Punjab Model Bazaars have done. They’ve shown us that change is possible, that progress isn’t just a dream—it’s a reality waiting to be embraced.

And if there’s one thing we can all take away from this, it’s that leadership matters. Vision matters. When people like Naveed Rafaqat Ahmad step up and governments back them with the resources and trust they need, extraordinary things happen. The Punjab Model Bazaars aren’t just about goods and prices. They’re about dignity, opportunity, and a better tomorrow. And that, my friends, is a story worth telling.