Man arrested for forcing Hindu worker to abuse deities in Tharparkar (VIDEO)
Police in the Tharparkar district of Sindh have arrested a man who forced a Hindu worker of the Thar coal project to hurl abuses at his religion and deities, after a video of the incident went viral.
The video circulating on social media shows the Hindu man being harassed by the suspect who was also forcing him to say “Allahu Akbar”.
It is unclear when the incident was recorded but it surfaced on Tuesday, prompting the Sindh Police to take action immediately.
Woke up to this in my WhatsApp msgs!— SorathSindhu (@SindhuSorath) July 27, 2021
I can’t express my agony into word!
Engineer from Rahimyar Khan working in TharCoal harassing my people, i am crying while writing this tweet bcz i am helpless. How a person can be so brutal!
Is being Sindh and Hindu a crime in Pakistan? pic.twitter.com/kTTFXnQ4Om
Mithi police arrested the suspect identified as Abdul Salam Abu Dawood and registered a case against him under Sections 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 298 (use of derogatory remarks in respect of holy personages) of the PPC, local media reported.
According to the complaint, the accused had forced the Hindu man named Mukesh Bheel to abuse his religious deities and parents.
