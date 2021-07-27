Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on 27 July 2021
09:18 AM | 27 Jul, 2021
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 27, 2021 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:30 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|161
|162
|Euro
|EUR
|188
|190
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|219
|222
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|43.50
|44
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|42.40
|42.90
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|116.50
|118.50
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|386.70
|388.70
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|126.50
|128.50
|China Yuan
|CNY
|23.50
|23.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|23.20
|23.50
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|16.65
|16.90
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.03
|2.10
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.41
|1.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|481.50
|484
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|36.50
|36.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|96.25
|96.95
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|17.45
|17.70
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|392.50
|394.50
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|39.50
|40.10
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|116.50
|118.50
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|17.80
|18.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|159.10
|160
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|4.80
|4.90
- Shehroze Kashif becomes youngest Pakistani to scale K210:45 AM | 27 Jul, 2021
- Saudi Foreign Minister to arrive in Pakistan on day long official ...10:18 AM | 27 Jul, 2021
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:18 AM | 27 Jul, 2021
- Pakistan reports 3,262 new COVID infections, 39 deaths as uptick ...09:10 AM | 27 Jul, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 27 July 202108:49 AM | 27 Jul, 2021
Budding Pakistani singer accused of sexually assaulting woman in Lahore
11:26 PM | 26 Jul, 2021
- Jennifer Lopez celebrates 52nd birthday with Ben Affleck04:36 PM | 26 Jul, 2021
- Pakistani bride's super dancing entry goes viral (VIDEO)03:37 PM | 26 Jul, 2021
- Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic breaks the internet with new beach photo03:15 PM | 26 Jul, 2021
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021