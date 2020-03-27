Dollar reaches Rs169 in Pakistan
Web Desk
06:00 PM | 27 Mar, 2020
Dollar reaches Rs169 in Pakistan
Share

KARACHI - The dollar on Friday reached Rs169 in Pakistan as coronavirus shocks kept the foreign currency supply tight amid drying up inflows.

The rupee lost a further 2.87 in intraday trading today after hitting a record low of Rs 166.13 on Thursday.

The SBP has slashed the interest rate by cumulative 225 basis points to 11% this week to counter the impact of a virtual lockdown all over the country.

The rupee had remained stable, trading in the range of 154-155 between October 2019 and March 2020 under the market-based exchange rate regime. It started depreciating from earlier this month and has lost a cumulative Rs14 so far.

More From This Category
COVID-19: Punjab announces Rs10 billion relief ...
11:49 PM | 28 Mar, 2020
Coronavirus: Chinese city of Wuhan partially ...
11:34 PM | 28 Mar, 2020
Army deploys troops across Pakistan to contain ...
11:19 PM | 28 Mar, 2020
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa approves Rs11.40 billion ...
10:37 PM | 28 Mar, 2020
Chinese special flight carrying medical team, ...
05:49 PM | 28 Mar, 2020
Social Distancing - the key to conquering ...
05:46 PM | 28 Mar, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Social media reacts to the release of Maria B’s husband
04:21 PM | 26 Mar, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr