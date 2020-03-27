Medical equipment provided by China to strengthen Pakistan's capacity to counter coronavirus pandemic: PM Imran
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed sincere gratitude to China for supporting Pakistan in helping contain COVID-19 by sending medical assistance.
Talking to Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing in Islamabad, the premier conveyed the gratitude and said that the medical equipment provided by China will greatly strengthen Pakistan's capacity to handle coronavirus pandemic.
The prime minister also reaffirmed Pakistan's support and solidarity with the people of China in their fight against coronavirus pandemic.
Expressing gratitude to Pakistan, Chinese Ambassador underlined that the Chinese government and leadership is firmly committed to support Pakistan in combating COVID-19.
