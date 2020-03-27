Medical equipment provided by China to strengthen Pakistan's capacity to counter coronavirus pandemic: PM Imran
Web Desk
08:28 AM | 27 Mar, 2020
Medical equipment provided by China to strengthen Pakistan's capacity to counter coronavirus pandemic: PM Imran
Share

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed sincere gratitude to China for supporting Pakistan in helping contain COVID-19 by sending medical assistance.

Talking to Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing in Islamabad, the premier conveyed the gratitude and said that the medical equipment provided by China will greatly strengthen Pakistan's capacity to handle coronavirus pandemic.

The prime minister also reaffirmed Pakistan's support and solidarity with the people of China in their fight against coronavirus pandemic.

Expressing gratitude to Pakistan, Chinese Ambassador underlined that the Chinese government and leadership is firmly committed to support Pakistan in combating COVID-19.

More From This Category
NAB files fresh reference against Shahid Khaqan ...
11:56 AM | 27 Mar, 2020
Roof collapse incident kills five family members ...
11:33 AM | 27 Mar, 2020
Mosques in country will not be closed, says Dr ...
10:41 AM | 27 Mar, 2020
Leading Ulema urged people to worship at home to ...
09:27 AM | 27 Mar, 2020
PM Imran launches ICT City App for 43 public ...
08:57 AM | 27 Mar, 2020
Medical equipment provided by China to strengthen ...
08:28 AM | 27 Mar, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Social media reacts to the release of Maria B’s husband
04:21 PM | 26 Mar, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr