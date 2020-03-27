Leading Ulema urged people to worship at home to avoid spread of coronavirus pandemic

KARACHI - Leading Ulema of the country have urged people to stay at their homes and offer their five-times prayers to protect themselves against spread of coronavirus pandemic.

According to a joint communique issued at the Governor's House on Thursday, Ulema paid tribute to medical experts, doctors and paramedical staff for their role in the war against coronavirus. Ulema also advised the public to adopt preventive measures and stay at homes to be safe.

Earlier, 20 supreme Ulema from all schools of thought including Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman Maulana Tahir Ashrafi called on Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and discussed post-coronavirus pandemic situation in the country, government's measures, public advisories and role of the Ulema.

The Ulema including Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Maulana Tahir Ashrafi, Markazi Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadith chief Senator Prof. Sajid, Jamia Asharfia Chief Maulana Fazal Rahim, Jamia Naeemia Chief Dr. Raghib Hussain Naeemi, Badshahi Mosque's Khateeb Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad, Maulana Ghulam Muhammad Sialvi, Maulana Abdul Mulk, Pir Sahibzada Raza Muhammad, Dr. Mumtaz-ul-Hassan Bharvi, Maulana Muhammad Amir, Mufti Ashiq Hussain, Sahibzada Abdul Mustafa, Allama Niaz Hussain Naqvi, Pir Nazim Hussain Shah, Maulana Afzal Hussain Haideri, Maulana Sahibzada Fazal Rahim, Director General Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) Dr.

Tahir Raza Bokhari, and others met Governor Punjab. Provincial Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Syed Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah was also present on the occasion.

The Ulema assured the government of their fullest cooperation in the implementation of its advisories regarding safety from coronavirus and hoped together they would defeat coronavirus.

The entire nation salutes to doctors, paramedical staff and all those fighting on the front-line against the coronavirus pandemic.