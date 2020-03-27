Roof collapse incident kills five family members in Pakpattan
11:33 AM | 27 Mar, 2020
ARIFWALA - Five persons of the same family were killed after roof of a house collapsed in Pakpattan in the wee hours of Friday.
According to media details, roof of a dilapidated house collapsed in village 71-EB near Arifwala due to recent rains as a result seven people of the same family were buried under the debris.
Rescue teams reached the spot and retrieved five dead bodies from the rubble while two children were rescued in injured condition.
The dead and injured were shifted to hospital.
The deceased included a man, his wife, two sons and a daughter.
