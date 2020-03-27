China temporarily bans entry of foreign national to avoid imported infections of coronavirus
Associated Press of Pakistan
12:04 PM | 27 Mar, 2020
BEIJING - China has temporarily suspended entry of foreign nationals holding valid visas or residence permits from Saturday in response to surging imported infections of novel coronavirus, according to an announcement of the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Foreign nationals coming to China for necessary economic, trade, scientific or technological activities or out of emergency humanitarian needs may apply for visas at Chinese embassies or consulates.

China, which has overcome the pandemic to a great level, took decision amid growing number of cases in Europe, the US and other countries. 

Entry by foreign nationals with visas issued after this announcement will not be affected.

The suspension is a temporary measure that China is compelled to take in light of the pandemic situation and the practices of other countries.

China will stay in close touch with all sides and properly handle personnel exchanges with the rest of the world under the special circumstances. The above-mentioned measures will be calibrated in light of the evolving situation and announced accordingly.

