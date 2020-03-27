NAB files fresh reference against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, arrest warrants issued
Karachi: An accountability court on Friday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and another official in a case related to illegal appointments in the PSO.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has filed a fresh reference against the PML-N stalwart, accusing him of appointing the ex-MD PSO Imran ul Han and a deputy director in violation of rules. 

The court has also summoned also summoned former MD and deputy director on April 10.

Earlier in February, the Executive Board (EB) of the NAB had approved the reference against Abbasi over illegal appointments that caused a loss of Rs138.86 million.

Abbasi was recently released on bail in a corruption reference related to award of a LNG import contract at exorbitant prices in 2015.

