Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Per Tola Gold, Silver Prices – 27 March 2026

KARACHI – Per Tola Gold Price stood at Rs468,262 in Pakistan on March 27, Friday amid roller coaster ride of bullion in local and global markets.

The rate for 10 grams of gold plunged by Rs9,439 to settle at Rs401,459. The decline follows gains recorded a day earlier, when gold per tola increased by Rs15,200 on Wednesday, closing at Rs479,262.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

Gold Unit Latest Price Increase Gold Per Tola Rs468,262 -Rs11,000 Gold 10 Grams Rs401,459 -Rs9,430 Silver Per Tola Rs7,484 -Rs340 Gold (Intl.) Per Ounce $4,455 -$110

Globally, gold prices also posted a substantial decrease, declining by $110 to reach $4,455 per ounce, which includes a premium of $20.

Silver Rates in Pakistan

Meanwhile, silver prices also moved downward in the local market. The price of silver per tola decreased by Rs340, reaching Rs7,484, further reflecting the broader upward trend in precious metals.