Israeli air strikes hit zones near Pakistan Embassy in Tehran amid flare in attacks

TEHRAN – Iranian capital endured another night of chaos as Israeli airstrikes struck areas surrounding Pakistan Embassy and the residence of Pakistan’s ambassador, Muddasir Tipu.

Tehran has now been subjected to relentless aerial attacks for 27 consecutive days, leaving the city on edge. Eyewitnesses reported powerful explosions near embassy and ambassador’s residence. Neither embassy nor Ambassador Tipu’s home suffered any damage, and all diplomatic staff remained unharmed.

Ambassador Tipu continues to perform his duties in Tehran, supported by approximately 20 staff members.

The timing of the strikes is particularly tense, as Islamabad, alongside Ankara and Cairo, is actively engaged in shuttle diplomacy attempting to broker a ceasefire between the US and Tehran. Pakistan’s foreign office has yet to issue an official statement on the attacks, raising concerns about regional stability and the safety of diplomatic missions.

The relentless bombing campaign cast shadow of fear across Tehran, with the latest explosions serving as a stark reminder of the escalating tensions in the region.