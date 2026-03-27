Karachi weather update: City braces for rain, thunderstorm over weekend

KARACHI – Sindh capital Karachi is set to witness rains and thunderstorms as Western disturbance is affecting central and southern parts of the country and is likely to intensify from Friday night.

As per PMD advisory, port city of Karachi and various parts of Sindh may experience rain and thunderstorms on Saturday, as a westerly weather system continues to impact the region.

This system, entering through southwestern Balochistan, could bring light to moderate rainfall along with thunderstorms across the province.

Karachi rains update

Karachi is expected to remain mostly sunny today, with daytime temperatures between 32°C and 34°C and nighttime temperatures around 24°C. Humidity levels may peak near 76% before easing to around 45–55% in the evening, while winds are likely to shift from northwesterly to west or southwest.

On Saturday, conditions are expected to turn partly cloudy, with a chance of isolated showers or thunderstorms. Temperatures will likely stay within a similar range, with highs of 31–33°C and lows of 22–24°C. Daytime humidity may range from 75–85%, dropping to 55–65% later in the day.

By Sunday, rainfall is not anticipated, although cloud cover may keep temperatures slightly lower, around 30–32°C. Humidity is expected to decrease further, with daytime levels between 65–75% and evening levels around 45–55%. Westerly to southwesterly winds are expected to persist over the weekend.

Other districts in Sindh including Jamshoro, Dadu, Qambar Shahdadkot, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Sukkur, Ghotki, Badin, Umerkot, and Tharparkar are also likely to receive rainfall on Saturday.

PMD further cautioned that strong winds, lightning, and possible hail could damage fragile structures such as billboards, electric poles, and solar panels, and may also affect crops. Farmers have been urged to take preventive measures.