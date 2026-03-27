PSL 11: Quetta Gladiators opt to field first in PSL 11 showdown against Karachi Kings

Quetta Gladiators won the toss and decided to field first against Karachi Kings in the second match of the tournament at Gaddafi Stadium on Friday.

Fans are eagerly awaiting a high-octane clash between two of the league’s most formidable sides.

Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Squads

Karachi Kings, led by explosive opener David Warner, field a star-studded lineup featuring Hasan Ali, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Khushdil Shah, Saad Baig, Moeen Ali, Azam Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Shahid Aziz, Mir Hamza, Adam Zampa, Hamza Sohail, Aqib Ilyas, Khuzaima Bin Tanveer, Muhammad Waseem, Haroon Arshad, Reeza Hendricks, Ihsanullah, and Rizwanullah.

Quetta Gladiators, under the captaincy of Saud Shakeel, boast a formidable squad including Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq, Hasan Nawaz, Shamyl Hussain, Alzarri Joseph, Rilee Rossouw, Ahmed Daniyal, Jahanzaib Sultan, Jahandad Khan, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay, Khan Zeb, Bismillah Khan, Saqib Khan, Ahsaan Ali, Brett Hampton, Sam Harper, Bevon Jacobs, Ben McDermott, and Tom Curran.

The two sides have met 20 times, with the Gladiators dominating the head-to-head record with 13 wins, while the Kings have tasted victory only seven times. Their previous encounter at the same venue in PSL 10 ended with a narrow five-run win for Quetta, adding extra spice to this season’s clash.

Momentum is firmly with the Gladiators, who enter the game on a high after winning four of their last five matches and finishing as runners-up in the previous edition. The Kings, the 2020 champions, are looking to turn things around after a disappointing playoff exit, having managed three wins in their last five outings.

With star players, thrilling past encounters, and playoff bragging rights at stake, this PSL 11 clash promises fireworks from the first ball.