Saba Qamar talks about shooting bold scenes with co-actors
Web Desk
04:49 PM | 27 May, 2022
Saba Qamar talks about shooting bold scenes with co-actors
Source: Saba Qamar (Instagram)
Share

Lollywood diva Saba Qamar is a fan and critics’ favourite. The Baaghi star is a talent powerhouse that people love to see onscreen be it in India or Pakistan.

Despite her onscreen persona of a bold and beautiful superstar, the Cheekh actress recently disclosed her reluctance while doing a bold scene in her popular Bollywood film Hindi medium.

Discussing a particular sequence in the Irfan Khan-starrer, Saba states, "It was a little bold scene for me because of that night suit which was too short, you know that we didn’t have the trend of movies in Pakistan, also, we are not accustomed to wear such clothes and portray such bold scenes"

"I personally was uncomfortable doing that scene as we are not used to such portrayals here, however, it was done comfortably so I was okay,later on”., concluded Qamar.

On the work front, Saba will be returning to the small screen with an upcoming project Tumhare Husn Ke Naam and the film Ghabrana Nahi Hai.

Starring Qamar, Ahmed, Syed Jibran and Nayyer Ijaz in the lead role, the film is directed by Saqib Khan. It was released on Eid ul Fitr 2022 after facing delays due to Covid-19.

Saba Qamar shows off her back tattoo in new viral ... 03:00 PM | 26 May, 2022

Saba Qamar is a talent powerhouse that people love to see onscreen be it in India or Pakistan. This time around, the ...

More From This Category
TikToker Dolly's bail plea in forest fire case ...
06:09 PM | 27 May, 2022
Hareem Shah storms the internet with new video
05:48 PM | 27 May, 2022
Hira Mani set to launch her YouTube channel with ...
06:32 PM | 27 May, 2022
Amna Ilyas’ new photo in short dress draws ...
03:35 PM | 27 May, 2022
Nora Fatehi shares bold video to mark 40 million ...
06:40 PM | 26 May, 2022
Amna Ilyas’ new bold photo from France sets ...
07:13 PM | 26 May, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
TikToker Dolly's bail plea in forest fire case dismissed by Islamabad court 
06:09 PM | 27 May, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr