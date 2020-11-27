Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 27 November 2020
Web Desk
08:45 AM | 27 Nov, 2020
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 27 November 2020
Share

KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs107,700 on Friday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs92,400 at the opening of trading.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs84,699 with the price of a tola amounting to Rs98,724 at the opening of the market.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 107,700 PKR 1,384
Karachi PKR 107,700 PKR 1,384
Islamabad PKR 107,700 PKR 1,384
Peshawar PKR 107,700 PKR 1,384
Quetta PKR 107,700 PKR 1,384
Sialkot PKR 107,700 PKR 1,384
Attock PKR 107,700 PKR 1,384
Gujranwala PKR 107,700 PKR 1,384
Jehlum PKR 107,700 PKR 1,384
Multan PKR 107,700 PKR 1,384
Bahawalpur PKR 107,700 PKR 1,384
Gujrat PKR 107,700 PKR 1,384
Nawabshah PKR 107,700 PKR 1,384
Chakwal PKR 107,700 PKR 1,384
Hyderabad PKR 107,700 PKR 1,384
Nowshehra PKR 107,700 PKR 1,384
Sargodha PKR 107,700 PKR 1,384
Faisalabad PKR 107,700 PKR 1,384
Mirpur PKR 107,700 PKR 1,384

More From This Category
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 27 November ...
08:45 AM | 27 Nov, 2020
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 26 November ...
09:34 AM | 26 Nov, 2020
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 25 November ...
08:30 AM | 25 Nov, 2020
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 24 November ...
07:20 AM | 24 Nov, 2020
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 23 November ...
09:04 AM | 23 Nov, 2020
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 22 November ...
09:26 AM | 22 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
No, Ataullah Esakhailvi is not dead!
11:59 PM | 26 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr