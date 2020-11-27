Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 27 November 2020
08:45 AM | 27 Nov, 2020
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs107,700 on Friday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs92,400 at the opening of trading.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs84,699 with the price of a tola amounting to Rs98,724 at the opening of the market.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 107,700
|PKR 1,384
|Karachi
|PKR 107,700
|PKR 1,384
|Islamabad
|PKR 107,700
|PKR 1,384
|Peshawar
|PKR 107,700
|PKR 1,384
|Quetta
|PKR 107,700
|PKR 1,384
|Sialkot
|PKR 107,700
|PKR 1,384
|Attock
|PKR 107,700
|PKR 1,384
|Gujranwala
|PKR 107,700
|PKR 1,384
|Jehlum
|PKR 107,700
|PKR 1,384
|Multan
|PKR 107,700
|PKR 1,384
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 107,700
|PKR 1,384
|Gujrat
|PKR 107,700
|PKR 1,384
|Nawabshah
|PKR 107,700
|PKR 1,384
|Chakwal
|PKR 107,700
|PKR 1,384
|Hyderabad
|PKR 107,700
|PKR 1,384
|Nowshehra
|PKR 107,700
|PKR 1,384
|Sargodha
|PKR 107,700
|PKR 1,384
|Faisalabad
|PKR 107,700
|PKR 1,384
|Mirpur
|PKR 107,700
|PKR 1,384
