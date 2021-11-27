Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 27 November 2021
Web Desk
08:42 AM | 27 Nov, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 27 November 2021
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 117,200 on Saturday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 100,500 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs Rs. 92,125 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs  107,435.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 117,200 PKR 1,550
Karachi PKR 117,200 PKR 1,550
Islamabad PKR 117,200 PKR 1,550
Peshawar PKR 117,200 PKR 1,550
Quetta PKR 117,200 PKR 1,550
Sialkot PKR 117,200 PKR 1,550
Attock PKR 117,200 PKR 1,550
Gujranwala PKR 117,200 PKR 1,550
Jehlum PKR 117,200 PKR 1,550
Multan PKR 117,200 PKR 1,550
Bahawalpur PKR 117,200 PKR 1,550
Gujrat PKR 117,200 PKR 1,550
Nawabshah PKR 117,200 PKR 1,550
Chakwal PKR 117,200 PKR 1,550
Hyderabad PKR 117,200 PKR 1,550
Nowshehra PKR 117,200 PKR 1,550
Sargodha PKR 117,200 PKR 1,550
Faisalabad PKR 117,200 PKR 1,550
Mirpur PKR 117,200 PKR 1,550

