Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 27 November 2021
08:42 AM | 27 Nov, 2021
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 117,200 on Saturday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 100,500 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs Rs. 92,125 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 107,435.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 117,200
|PKR 1,550
|Karachi
|PKR 117,200
|PKR 1,550
|Islamabad
|PKR 117,200
|PKR 1,550
|Peshawar
|PKR 117,200
|PKR 1,550
|Quetta
|PKR 117,200
|PKR 1,550
|Sialkot
|PKR 117,200
|PKR 1,550
|Attock
|PKR 117,200
|PKR 1,550
|Gujranwala
|PKR 117,200
|PKR 1,550
|Jehlum
|PKR 117,200
|PKR 1,550
|Multan
|PKR 117,200
|PKR 1,550
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 117,200
|PKR 1,550
|Gujrat
|PKR 117,200
|PKR 1,550
|Nawabshah
|PKR 117,200
|PKR 1,550
|Chakwal
|PKR 117,200
|PKR 1,550
|Hyderabad
|PKR 117,200
|PKR 1,550
|Nowshehra
|PKR 117,200
|PKR 1,550
|Sargodha
|PKR 117,200
|PKR 1,550
|Faisalabad
|PKR 117,200
|PKR 1,550
|Mirpur
|PKR 117,200
|PKR 1,550
