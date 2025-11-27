Afghan citizen arrested after two US National Guard soldiers shot near White House

WASHINGTON – A shocking shooting near the White House left two National Guard soldiers critically wounded, sending shockwaves through the US capital.

The attack occurred just steps away from the key government building, prompting an immediate and large-scale response from local and federal authorities.

Initial reports from Virginia’s governor suggested the two officers had died from their injuries, but this statement was later retracted.

Following the attack, the area was flooded with police officers and security forces. The White House was temporarily closed, and surrounding areas, particularly I Street, were sealed off to keep civilians at a safe distance.

Police have arrested a suspected, identified as 29-year-old Rahmanullah, who had entered the US in 2021. Three accomplices have also been detained amid ongoing investigation.

White House Press Secretary Caroline Levitt confirmed that President Trump was briefed on the incident and has been closely monitoring the situation. US Homeland Security also confirmed that agencies are working together to gather information on the attack.

President Trump condemned the assailant, calling the attacker a “animal” and vowing that the individual would “pay a heavy price” for the assault. He confirmed that both officers were critically injured, and the suspect was also apprehended while wounded.

The shooting caused temporary disruptions at Ronald Reagan National Airport, where flights were briefly halted before operations resumed after a few hours.

In response to the attack, US security agencies held an emergency press briefing, announcing the deployment of an additional 500 soldiers to strengthen security in Washington, DC. White House security was further reinforced with a complete lockdown.

Defense Secretary Mark Hegseth explained that the decision to increase security was made directly under President Trump’s instructions, emphasizing the need to ensure national security.

FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed that the two National Guard members were ambushed by the gunman and were critically injured, but security forces responded bravely. Patel also confirmed that the suspect was in custody and that no additional suspects are currently being pursued in the area.