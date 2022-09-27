Pakistan's top religious body declares transgender bill's various sections un-Islamic

06:50 PM | 27 Sep, 2022
Pakistan's top religious body declares transgender bill's various sections un-Islamic
Source: Council of Islamic Ideology (website)
ISLAMABAD – The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) on Tuesday declared various sections of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, enacted in 2018, un-Islamic, local media reported. 

CII is a constitutional body of Pakistan, responsible for giving legal advice on Islamic issues to the government and the Parliament.

The law allows transgender persons equal rights to education, basic health facilities, writing their transgender identity on their identity cards and passports, besides the right to vote and contest elections. However, it received massive criticism due to ambiguity in its various sections, related to marriage and division of inheritance.

In a statement, the top religious body said that various sections of the existing act are not in line with the Islamic teachings and could serious problems in the society.

It asked the government to form a committee comprising religious leaders, medical and law experts to chalk out a comprehensive bill for the protection of transgender persons. 

More to follow…

