Search

SportsODI World Cup UpdatesTop News

ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan cricket team arrives in India after seven years

Web Desk
09:46 PM | 27 Sep, 2023
ICC World Cup 2023
Source: PCB

The Pakistan cricket team arrived in the Indian city of Hyderabad on Wednesday to participate in the ICC World Cup 2023.

The national team flew to India via Dubai and landed at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. A video shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) showed the squad exiting the plane.

Confirming the development, the Press Trust of India said this is Pakistan’s first visit to the neighbouring country in seven years. The Green Shirts previously travelled to India in 2016 for the T20 world cup.

On Monday, the Indian government had issued visas for the Pakistan squad after multiple delays. The visas were issued after the PCB wrote a letter to the International Cricket Council expressing concerns over the visa issue.

The ICC World Cup 2023 is scheduled to take place in India from Oct 5 to Nov 19. Pakistan’s opening match in the tournament is set for Oct 6 against the Netherlands in Hyderabad, while the highly anticipated match against arch-rivals India will take place in Ahmedabad on Oct 14.

The national team will play two warm-up matches — against New Zealand on Sept 29 and Australia on Oct 3. Earlier, the team was scheduled to leave for Dubai on Sept 25 and stay there for two days.

The 15-member squad for the mega tournament was announced last week by Cricket Chief Selector Inzamamul Haq. It notably includes bowler Hasan Ali, and excludes star pacer Naseem Shah, who was injured in the Asia Cup.

Other notable exclusions are bowlers Faheem Ashraf, who was part of the Asia Cup squad, and Mohammad Hasnain.

IN PICS: Team Pakistan embark on the World Cup quest

Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imamul Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, (wicketkeeper) Mohammad Wasim, Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usama Mir

Reserve Squad: Mohammad Haris, Abrar Ahmed, Zaman Khan

Pakistan cricket team land in India to participate in ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

10:50 PM | 27 Sep, 2023

Gen Asim reiterates Pakistan Army's commitment to peace and stability ...

08:17 PM | 27 Sep, 2023

Friendship wins Pak-China friendly cricket match in Lahore

09:44 AM | 27 Sep, 2023

Pakistan receives first LPG shipment from Russia

09:46 PM | 26 Sep, 2023

Pak-China friendly cricket match in Lahore tomorrow

03:07 PM | 26 Sep, 2023

Babar Azam hopeful of doing well in World Cup 2023

09:20 AM | 26 Sep, 2023

Pakistan strongly condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Netherlands

Advertisement

Latest

11:43 PM | 27 Sep, 2023

PCB reveals details of Central Contract offered to 25 cricketers

Horoscope

09:26 AM | 27 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope – September 27, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on Sept 27, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 27, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 289.05 292.15
Euro EUR 310 313
UK Pound Sterling GBP 361 364.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.5 82.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 77.05 77.8
Australian Dollar AUD 190 192
Bahrain Dinar BHD 778.84 786.84
Canadian Dollar CAD 220 222.2
China Yuan CNY 40.22 40.62
Danish Krone DKK 41.83 42.23
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.93 38.28
Indian Rupee INR 3.57 3.68
Japanese Yen JPY 1.78 1.86
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 945.27 954.27
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.62 63.22
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.58 176.58
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.87 28.17
Omani Riyal OMR 762.31 770.31
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 80.69 81.39
Singapore Dollar SGD 208 210
Swedish Korona SEK 26.62 26.92
Swiss Franc CHF 323.01 325.51
Thai Bhat THB 8.12 8.27

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – September 27, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 204,100 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 174,950.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 27 September 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 204,100 PKR 2,523
Karachi PKR 204,100 PKR 2,523
Islamabad PKR 204,100 PKR 2,523
Peshawar PKR 204,100 PKR 2,523
Quetta PKR 204,100 PKR 2,523
Sialkot PKR 204,100 PKR 2,523
Attock PKR 204,100 PKR 2,523
Gujranwala PKR 204,100 PKR 2,523
Jehlum PKR 204,100 PKR 2,523
Multan PKR 204,100 PKR 2,523
Bahawalpur PKR 204,100 PKR 2,523
Gujrat PKR 204,100 PKR 2,523 
Nawabshah PKR 204,100 PKR 2,523
Chakwal PKR 204,100 PKR 2,523
Hyderabad PKR 204,100 PKR 2,523
Nowshehra PKR 204,100 PKR 2,523
Sargodha PKR 204,100 PKR 2,523
Faisalabad PKR 204,100 PKR 2,523
Mirpur PKR 204,100 PKR 2,523

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: