Tragic blaze claims over 113 lives and injures 150 at wedding hall in Iraq

A devastating fire broke out during a wedding ceremony at an event hall in the northern Iraqi town of Al-Hamdaniyah, resulting in a tragic loss of over 100 lives and leaving more than 150 individuals injured.

The death toll was confirmed by Nineveh Deputy Governor Hassan al-Allaq, who reported 113 fatalities, while state media mentioned at least 100 deaths along with 150 injuries.

The fire engulfed a spacious events hall in the northeastern region after fireworks were ignited during the celebratory event, according to statements from local civil defence officials, relayed through state media. Eyewitnesses described a horrifying scene, with one survivor, Imad Yohana, recounting the fire pulsating from the hall. Some fortunate individuals managed to escape, but others were trapped inside.

Initial findings suggest that the building was constructed using highly flammable materials, a significant contributing factor to its rapid collapse, as reported by state media.

In response to the tragedy, ambulances and medical teams were swiftly dispatched to the scene, with both federal Iraqi authorities and Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region providing assistance, as detailed in official statements.

Moreover, individuals were seen at the doors of a refrigerated truck containing several black body bags.

Civil defence authorities reported the presence of prefabricated panels within the event hall that were “highly flammable and contravened safety standards.”