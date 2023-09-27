Tragic blaze claims over 113 lives and injures 150 at wedding hall in Iraq

A devastating fire broke out during a wedding ceremony at an event hall in the northern Iraqi town of Al-Hamdaniyah, resulting in a tragic loss of over 100 lives and leaving more than 150 individuals injured.
The death toll was confirmed by Nineveh Deputy Governor Hassan al-Allaq, who reported 113 fatalities, while state media mentioned at least 100 deaths along with 150 injuries.
The fire engulfed a spacious events hall in the northeastern region after fireworks were ignited during the celebratory event, according to statements from local civil defence officials, relayed through state media. Eyewitnesses described a horrifying scene, with one survivor, Imad Yohana, recounting the fire pulsating from the hall. Some fortunate individuals managed to escape, but others were trapped inside.
Initial findings suggest that the building was constructed using highly flammable materials, a significant contributing factor to its rapid collapse, as reported by state media.
In response to the tragedy, ambulances and medical teams were swiftly dispatched to the scene, with both federal Iraqi authorities and Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region providing assistance, as detailed in official statements.
Moreover, individuals were seen at the doors of a refrigerated truck containing several black body bags.
Civil defence authorities reported the presence of prefabricated panels within the event hall that were “highly flammable and contravened safety standards.”
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 27, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|289.05
|292.15
|Euro
|EUR
|310
|313
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|361
|364.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.5
|82.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77.05
|77.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190
|192
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|778.84
|786.84
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|220
|222.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.22
|40.62
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.83
|42.23
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.93
|38.28
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.57
|3.68
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.78
|1.86
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|945.27
|954.27
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.62
|63.22
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.58
|176.58
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.87
|28.17
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|762.31
|770.31
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|80.69
|81.39
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208
|210
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.62
|26.92
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|323.01
|325.51
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.12
|8.27
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 204,100 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 174,950.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
|Karachi
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
|Islamabad
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
|Peshawar
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
|Quetta
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
|Sialkot
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
|Attock
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
|Gujranwala
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
|Jehlum
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
|Multan
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
|Gujrat
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
|Nawabshah
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
|Chakwal
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
|Hyderabad
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
|Nowshehra
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
|Sargodha
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
|Faisalabad
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
|Mirpur
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
