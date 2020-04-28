Egypt extends state of emergency for three months
10:11 AM | 28 Apr, 2020
Share
CAIRO - Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi extended the countrywide state of emergency for another three months due to threats to the safety and health of citizens.
According to the decree published in the official newspaper reads as, "A state of emergency is declared throughout Egypt for three months from 01:00 on April 28... after considering the point of view of the cabinet and in view of the dangerous conditions associated with the safety and health of citizens," the decree said.
- COVID19: Pakistan confirms 301 deaths; Coronavirus cases soar to ...11:20 AM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Punjab CM Buzdar orders strict crackdown on hoarders, profiteers11:03 AM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Pakistan lodges strong protest with India over ceasefire violations ...10:36 AM | 28 Apr, 2020
-
- PM Imran chairs federal cabinet meeting today to review current ...09:40 AM | 28 Apr, 2020
Pakistani filmmaker wins big at New York Festival 2020
04:25 PM | 27 Apr, 2020
- Ayeza Khan urges fans to make their own face masks at home03:22 PM | 27 Apr, 2020
- These Pakistani celebs have come forward to support Maulana Tariq ...03:14 PM | 27 Apr, 2020
- Anushka to make digital production debut with 'Pataal Lok'02:52 PM | 27 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020
- How to keep your skin healthy while you are in quarantine01:49 PM | 15 Apr, 2020
- The famous people who have recovered from COVID-1901:33 PM | 11 Apr, 2020
- Seven food items that boost and improve your immune system01:26 PM | 10 Apr, 2020