New Info minister, Special Assistant call on PM Imran
ISLAMABAD – Information Minister Shibli Faraz and Prime Minister Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Asim Saleem Bajwa called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Tuesday.
Matters pertain to new assignment of Shibli Faraz and Asim Saleem Bajwa were discussed during a meeting.
Earlier today, Shibli Faraz sworn in as the federal minister in Aiwan e Sadr where President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi administered him the oath.
The PTI senator, who is the son of renowned poet Ahmad Faraz, is also the Leader of the House in Senate. Shibli is also a member of committees responsible for planning and development, water and climate change.
Lt-Gen (r) Asim Saleem Bajwa, who had earlier served as the head of military’s media wing, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) and as Army's Commander Southern Command, has replaced Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan as Prime Minister's special assistant on information and broadcasting. He is also the chairman of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) authority.
