Ex-chief of Pakistan Navy Admiral Mohammad Sharif passes away
Web Desk
04:41 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
Ex-chief of Pakistan Navy Admiral Mohammad Sharif passes away
Share

ISLAMABAD - A former Navy chief, who died late Monday, has been laid to rest in the federal capital with full military honors.

The burial ceremony of late Admiral (r) Mohammad Sharif was attended by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, former chairman of the joint chiefs of staff committee and other retired and on-duty officers.

Sharif was the first four-star rank admiral of the Pakistan Navy, while he had also been served the country as CJCSC. 

The Navy chief paid tribute to Sharif over his services for the country. 

Sharif was born in the Bhurchh Basoha area of Kharian in Gujrat in 1920. He also fought in the World War II after gaining commission in Royal Navy India. He also showed gallantry performance in 1965 and 1971 wars. He was decorated with Hilal-e-Jurat and other awards for his bravery. 

More From This Category
Indian troops kill two more youth in IOK
11:01 AM | 29 Apr, 2020
Pak Army assisting civil administration in ...
10:51 AM | 29 Apr, 2020
Cabinet approves ‘Assistance Package’ for ...
08:58 AM | 29 Apr, 2020
Pakistani entrepreneur shares experience of ...
06:35 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman sent to jail on judicial ...
05:24 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
Ex-chief of Pakistan Navy Admiral Mohammad Sharif ...
04:41 PM | 28 Apr, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
One-sided love is not beautiful, it’s self-torture: Hasnain Lehri talks about failed ...
04:46 PM | 28 Apr, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr