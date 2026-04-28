Sanjay Dutt issues apology over ‘Sarke Chunar Teri’ song featuring Nora Fatehi

MUMBAI – Bollywood veteran Sanjay Dutt has formally apologized over the controversy surrounding the song “Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke” featuring Nora Fatehi.

Appearing before the National Commission for Women (NCW), Dutt explained his position and demonstrated social responsibility by pledging to cover the educational expenses of 50 girls from a tribal community for one year.

The actor responded to a summons regarding allegedly obscene and inappropriate content in the song.

During the hearing, he clarified that he had no prior detailed knowledge of the lyrics, translation, or final presentation of the song, as his role was strictly limited to performing as a professional actor under contract.

Expressing respect for women and societal values, Dutt offered a sincere apology, stating he does not endorse content deemed inappropriate for any community.

He further assured the commission that the implementation report on the educational support will be submitted within three months.