PITB’s Tech Incubator “Plan9” opens three-day launchpad-15
Web Desk
06:51 PM | 28 Aug, 2020
PITB’s Tech Incubator “Plan9” opens three-day launchpad-15
PITB’s Tech Incubator “Plan9” opens three-day launchpad-15
PITB’s Tech Incubator “Plan9” opens three-day launchpad-15
Share

LAHORE - The Punjab Information Technology Board’s Tech incubator Plan9 opened a three-day bi-annual Launchpad event from 24th to 26th August 2020.

With the registration of over 60 startups in Elevator Pitch Round from AI, Fintech, EdTech, Hardware, E-Commerce, SaaS and HealthTech. These startups were judged by the domain expert judges. Elevator day judges were Abdul Ghaffar (Goodlife), Bilal, J. Ghumman (SchoolX), Ibrahim Ali Shah (Mobility), Asma Salman (Marham), Ali Gul (Mangobaaz), Shahbaz Ali Khan (Club Internet), Bilal Ather (WifiGen), Moeez Javed (Virgin Teez), Yasir Hussain (Qaleen), Saad Munir (HexaClicks), Zo Alam (The Videographers), Ammar Ayub and Shahrukh Swati (Neerpear.org), Talal Burney (Careem), Ali (Alidotpk), Osman Butt, Yasir Hassan Sheikh and Hassan Sadiq (GrocerApp) the last day of Launchpad was the most nerve-wracking of all as the participants were all excited to present and find out who will win the fight for incubation.

 In the final round, pitching began where the finalists were allowed 4.5 minutes to present followed by 2.5 minutes of Q&A to convince the judges on why they deserve the spot at Plan9.

 The panel of judges comprised of big names from the IT and Tech industry of Pakistan including  Omar Shah (COLABS), Ahmed Muzammil (Mezino Technologies), Faizan Aslam (Bookme.pk), Jawad Mehmood (Xint Technology), Dr Faisal Naveed (Scaled Aviation Industries (Pvt) Limited), Meer Anwar (Director Founder Institute), and Ahmed Hamdhan (Principal Consultant, Decrypted Solutions Pvt Ltd). After a careful selection process, 15 winners were announced. The final selected 15 startups for the next cycle are Pansari Online, Ridely, Apnahouse.pk, CarHelpline, Fitex, Gharelu, DLIKE, Auto Lamo and Automation, Elixs, ParTech, Foster Learning, FlashPress, Boltay Huroof, Virtual Clinix Lab and KalPay. 

A three-day event “The Launchpad 15” skipped The Expo Day and Training Day due to the COVID-19 SOPs by Government of Punjab, to avoid the gathering of the crowd

More From This Category
PITB’s Tech Incubator “Plan9” opens ...
06:51 PM | 28 Aug, 2020
OPPO 1 Hour Flash Fix - Fast, Reliable,and ...
06:03 PM | 28 Aug, 2020
Samsung raises bar for Mobile Experience ...
05:38 PM | 28 Aug, 2020
TikTok CEO steps down after Trump threatens to ...
06:01 PM | 27 Aug, 2020
Pakistan to become first-ever South Asian country ...
05:04 PM | 26 Aug, 2020
COVID-19: Top smartphones sale dropped 20% in Q2 ...
03:57 PM | 26 Aug, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Maya Ali looks ethereal in white in recent Instagram post
05:15 PM | 28 Aug, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr