Big opportunity for Pakistanis as another European country launches Digital Nomad Visa

ISLAMABAD – European nation Moldova has announced that it will roll out a “Digital Nomad Visa” by the end of September 2025, a move that could offer a significant opportunity for Pakistani freelancers and remote workers.

Under this visa, individuals from around the world, including Pakistani citizens, will be allowed to live in Moldova for up to two years while continuing remote work for foreign clients or companies. The visa is also expected to be extendable beyond the initial term.

The expected requirements for applicants include:

A valid Pakistani passport

Proof of remote work for a foreign employer or client

A minimum monthly income (to be determined)

A clean criminal record

Valid international health insurance

With Pakistan’s freelance community rapidly expanding and already serving thousands of clients globally, this visa offers a fresh gateway to Europe and a chance for digital professionals to live and work in a new environment.

With this announcement, Moldova joins the ranks of other European countries such as Romania, Hungary, Montenegro, and Slovenia, all of which already offer digital nomad visas.