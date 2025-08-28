EOBI pensioners to receive increased pension with arrears from September 1

ISLAMABAD – Pensioners of Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) will start receiving increased monthly pensions from September 2025, with arrears from January 2025 to be paid along with the August pension.

Reports said all eligible pensioners will receive the Rs1,500 monthly increase along with outstanding dues in their upcoming pension payment.

The federal government had earlier announced an increase in the minimum EOBI pension from Rs10,000 to Rs11,500, effective January 2025, a decision which was also approved by the federal cabinet.

EOBI has now confirmed that the revised pension, along with all pending arrears, will be disbursed on September 1 with the regular pension.

This move is expected to benefit a large number of pensioners across the country who have been awaiting implementation of the announced increase.

The Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) in Pakistan provides pensions to retired workers from the private sector.