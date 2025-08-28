Flood Alert: Sialkot airport suspends flight operations for 12 hours

SIALKOT – The flight operation at Sialkot Airport has been suspended for 12 hours due to ongoing flood situation in major rivers of Punjab after India released excess water.

The flight operation will remain suspended from 10 am to 10 pm today (August 28), according to an official NOTAM.

Floodwaters have started flowing towards the airport from the southern side, forcing authorities to take immediate measures in order to avoid any untoward situation.

According to the spokesperson of SIAL, all human resources and machinery of SIAL management are active, and timely drainage of floodwater is being ensured.

All resources including dewatering pumps are being utilized. All equipment installed at the airport is completely safe. Most of the main areas including the airport terminal building, parking, and runway are safe.

Meanwhile, all public and private educational institutions in the district remained closed on Thursday following heavy rains and flood situation.

According to a notification issued by Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar Ali, the decision was taken to ensure safety of students, teachers and staff.

The DC office directed all concerned authorities to ensure strict compliance with the orders in the larger public interest.