Lahore’s first experimental bike lane shelved after trial fails

LAHORE – The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has decided to withdraw its first-ever experimental bike lane project in the city due to poor traffic flow and public response.

The dedicated bike lane, which was constructed using curb stones between Kalma Chowk and Lahore Bridge on both sides of the road, is now being dismantled.

The divider installed for the bike lane has already been removed on one side, connecting it back to the main Ferozepur Road.

The remaining section, from Lahore Bridge to Kalma Chowk, will also be removed within a week.

Although the physical dividers are being taken down, the painted lines and lane markings will remain visible on the road.

The decision comes after the project, once opened to traffic, resulted in a severe disruption of traffic flow, making the experiment unsuccessful.