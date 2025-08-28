Latest

Prime suspects involved in killing two brothers in Raiwind killed during police raid

10:49 am | Aug 28, 2025
LAHORE – Two key suspects involved in the brutal murder of two brothers over a minor dispute of just Rs30 have been killed by firing of their own accomplices during a police raid in Raiwind.

According to the Lahore Police spokesperson, the suspects — identified as Owais and Shehzad — were in police custody and were being taken to the crime scene for identification when their accomplices launched a surprise attack on the police team.

During the exchange of gunfire, both detained suspects were killed on the spot. The attackers, including a suspect named Tauqeer, opened indiscriminate fire in an attempt to free the arrested men and managed to escape from the scene.

In response, Chuhang police launched a search operation in the surrounding areas, and efforts are ongoing to locate and arrest the fleeing suspects.

The killed suspects had recently tortured and murdered two real brothers over a trivial monetary dispute of Rs30 in Raiwind area.

Authorities have assured that justice will be pursued, and all involved in the attack and murders will be brought to book.

