Punjab School Holidays Extension Update amid Floods

SARGODHA – Punjab is facing record floods and now authorities have evacuated thousands from areas along the Chenab, Ravi, and Sutlej rivers after water releases from India and heavy monsoon rains caused dangerously high flood levels.

Amid floods, Punjab authorriies assured parents and communities that it will regularly assess the situation and make decisions on school schedules accordingly, prioritizing safety above all.

No Holiday extensions has been announced in Lahore, and parts of the region, despite high floodlevel. Please follow directions from reputed organisations..

Schools Closed in Punjab

All schools and educational institutions in Kot Momin Tehsil of Sargodha have been ordered to remain closed for seven days amid the ongoing flood crisis, with classes scheduled to resume on September 2.

Officials said the closure aims to protect students as rising waters continue to threaten low-lying areas. Authorities emphasized that ensuring the safety of children is the top priority.

Officials noted that the flooding worsened after India released water into Pakistani rivers without prior warning, heightening the risk for local communities. Rescue authorities warned that if water levels continue to rise, further school closures and evacuations may be announced in other areas.