Kickstarting the New Year celebrations with a fun recap/celebrating the best of 2021 - #bye2021 #hi2022 challenge

2022 is right around the corner and the world is gearing up to celebrate the coming of the new year. Pakistan is not holding back either, especially SnackVideo, which wants to welcome the new year with joy, hope, and happiness. What is a better way to celebrate yourself than reminiscing about the good times of 2021 with some great throwbacks, right? SnackVideo has come up with a wonderful challenge for you to do just that.

The SnackVideo new year challenge encourages content creators to make a fun and interesting recap video of their year with the hashtags #bye2021, #hi2022. They can select their best videos of the year and compile them together in a creative way. Users are encouraged to create their own as well as to enjoy fresh recap videos from others on the SnackVideo platform.

The best part about this challenge is that if the creators further share their videos on their Facebook feed, they get a chance to win cash and prizes. This is also a collaborative initiative between SnackVideo and Facebook to increase cross-platform sharing and engagement.

On top of calling all the creators on SnackVideo to enjoy the fun of recapping 2021, the leading short-form video platform also shared a video featuring all the top creators and KOLs. The SnackVideo montage is all about spreading the motivational message to reaffirm positive actions for the coming year 2022.

We see SnackVideo stars like Jannat Mirza, Umair Chaudhry Mahjabeen aka misswoww kgf, Maryam Mughal, and many others, all coming together and showing us the power words and messages to be inspired from in 2022. It is an empowering and joyful video connecting all the creators together in order to spread positivity and encourage other creators to do the same with their creative throwback videos.

Let’s get ready to send off 2021 and kickstart the new year full of joy and hope for a great year ahead together with SnackVideo!

Click on the link below to check out the amazing video on New years.

https://sck.io/p/alj6UmBd