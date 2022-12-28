‘Crescent and Star-2022’: Pakistan, Turkish militaries hold joint combat drills in Karachi

KARACHI – Pakistani, and Turkish special forces took part in a week-long joint exercise in the Sindh capital that concluded over the weekend (December 25).
In a statement (in Turkish), the Ministry of National Defense of the Republic of Turkey said “Heroes of friendly countries are together for 'Crescent and Star'! The drills dubbed Crescent and Star-2022 were held with the participation of underwater attack (SAT) teams from the Turkish Naval Forces and Iqbal Teams from the Pakistan Navy, it further said.
It was reported that the two sides engaged in drills aimed to increase the interoperability between the naval forces of both countries, and to develop cooperation in the military field.
The drills kicked off on December 19 and concluded on December 25.
📍Karaçi/Pakistan— T.C. Millî Savunma Bakanlığı (@tcsavunma) December 27, 2022
Dost ve kardeş ülkenin kahramanları, “AY YILDIZ” için bir arada!
“AY YILDIZ-2022 Tatbikatı”, Türk Deniz Kuvvetlerinden Sualtı Taarruz (SAT) Timleri ve Pakistan Deniz Kuvvetlerinden İkbal Timlerinin katılımıyla gerçekleşti. #MSB pic.twitter.com/mVrIahCggT
Meanwhile, Director General Public Relations Pakistan Navy has not shared any development on the drills, contrary to previous events which were shared on official handles
Islamabad and Ankara are engaged in combat exercises as ties between the two sides have reached new heights in recent years.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 28, 2022 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|232.9
|235.05
|Euro
|EUR
|260.5
|263.1
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|297.5
|300.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.6
|69.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|64.8
|65.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|153.5
|154.75
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|602.02
|606.52
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|166.62
|167.97
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.51
|32.70
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.35
|32.70
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|28.99
|29.34
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.80
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.25
|2.29
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|739
|744
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|143.33
|144.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|588.08
|592.58
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|61.75
|62.25
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|167.97
|169.27
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|242.7
|244.45
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.52
|6.62
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs183,300 on Wednesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 157,150. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 143,230 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 165,950.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Karachi
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Islamabad
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Peshawar
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Quetta
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Sialkot
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Attock
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Gujranwala
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Jehlum
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Multan
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Gujrat
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Nawabshah
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Chakwal
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Hyderabad
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Nowshehra
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Sargodha
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Faisalabad
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Mirpur
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
