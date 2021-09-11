‘Three Brothers 2021’: Pakistan, Azerbaijan, and Turkey kick off military drills tomorrow
Web Desk
03:34 PM | 11 Sep, 2021
‘Three Brothers 2021’: Pakistan, Azerbaijan, and Turkey kick off military drills tomorrow
Share

ISLAMABAD/BAKU – Pakistan, Azerbaijan, and Turkey are set to hold first-ever joint military drills, Azerbaijan's defense ministry said Saturday.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan stated that the joint drills “Three Brothers 2021” will start in Baku from tomorrow September 12 and will continue till the 20th of this month.

The trilateral exercises aimed to improve the interaction of the Special Forces of friendly and partner countries during combat operations, to prepare for operations in peace and wartime, and to exchange information and experience.

Earlier in July, Pakistani, Turkish, and Azerbaijani parliament speakers accepted the Baku Declaration in a ceremony held at the Azeri Parliament. The joint declaration emphasizes the need to strengthen cooperation among the three countries, based on cultural and historical ties, mutual respect, and confidence.

It also emphasizes tri-nation roles in building peace, stability, and development in their regions.

The trilateral cooperation of the three friendly countries was started back in November 2017 when Azerbaijan’s top diplomat Elmar Mammadyarov held a meeting with Pakistani and Turkish counterparts. The three nations agreed to boost trade, support each other on global platforms and augment defense cooperation.

Pakistan, Azerbaijan, Turkey to hold trilateral ... 03:39 PM | 26 Jun, 2021

ISLAMABAD/BAKU – The Special Forces of Pakistan, Azerbaijan, and Turkey will carry out joint military exercises ...

Earlier, Turkey threw its support behind Azerbaijan, whose Nagorno-Karabakh region had remained under illegal Armenian occupation for nearly three decades before finally being liberated last November.

More From This Category
PAKvNZ: New Zealand cricket team arrive in ...
02:22 PM | 11 Sep, 2021
‘No need to panic’, says Zahir Jaffer's ...
01:48 PM | 11 Sep, 2021
PIA set to resume commercial flights to Kabul ...
01:19 PM | 11 Sep, 2021
Pakistani UN peacekeeper martyred in W. Sudan
12:58 PM | 11 Sep, 2021
Three children killed as Lahore receives heaviest ...
12:28 PM | 11 Sep, 2021
UAE lifts entry ban on fully-vaccinated residents ...
12:04 PM | 11 Sep, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Saboor Aly trolled for wearing revealing dress
04:01 PM | 11 Sep, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr