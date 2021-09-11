‘Three Brothers 2021’: Pakistan, Azerbaijan, and Turkey kick off military drills tomorrow

ISLAMABAD/BAKU – Pakistan, Azerbaijan, and Turkey are set to hold first-ever joint military drills, Azerbaijan's defense ministry said Saturday.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan stated that the joint drills “Three Brothers 2021” will start in Baku from tomorrow September 12 and will continue till the 20th of this month.

Tomorrow, “Three Brothers-2021” Joint International Exercises of the Special Forces of #Azerbaijan🇦🇿, #Turkey🇹🇷 and #Pakistan🇵🇰 will be held in #Baku for the first time. pic.twitter.com/olG3mzzA9p — Ayshan Aslan-Mammadli (@AyshanASLAN) September 11, 2021

The trilateral exercises aimed to improve the interaction of the Special Forces of friendly and partner countries during combat operations, to prepare for operations in peace and wartime, and to exchange information and experience.

Earlier in July, Pakistani, Turkish, and Azerbaijani parliament speakers accepted the Baku Declaration in a ceremony held at the Azeri Parliament. The joint declaration emphasizes the need to strengthen cooperation among the three countries, based on cultural and historical ties, mutual respect, and confidence.

It also emphasizes tri-nation roles in building peace, stability, and development in their regions.

The trilateral cooperation of the three friendly countries was started back in November 2017 when Azerbaijan’s top diplomat Elmar Mammadyarov held a meeting with Pakistani and Turkish counterparts. The three nations agreed to boost trade, support each other on global platforms and augment defense cooperation.

Earlier, Turkey threw its support behind Azerbaijan, whose Nagorno-Karabakh region had remained under illegal Armenian occupation for nearly three decades before finally being liberated last November.