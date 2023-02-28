Daily Horoscope – 28 February 2023

Here's free daily horoscope for all zodiac signs, an insights about your thoughts love life, career, and health
ARIES (MARCH 21-April-19)
Today you will face some unexpected issues at work place regarding new projects. Try to remain at your domain of working best results. Be reflective and organized.
Tarurs ( April 19-May-20)
Today you may get biggest Financial rewards from your boss. Keep up the best Work assigned to you buy the superior. Stay calm and motivated.
Gemini(May 20-June-21)
This day may brain you mixed feelings of your past experiences and losses. Be Thankful to Lord for His countless blessings.
(Cancer ( June-22-july- 22)
Today it will be very challenging day to face criticism of other. Your confidence in your abilities will help you to achieve target's. Spend time with spouse and kid's.
Leo(July-22-August 22)
This day main bring a practical massage of hope and success in future. You have been leading others to success. always feel pride and Prestige.
Virgo (August 22- September 22)
Today you may be Producing a unique and creative Writing always make use of Your logics in Every affairs. go Out For Dinner with friends tonight .
Libra( September 22- October 23)
Today they will be a huge Operunity for you to Capitaliz for monetary games. The people arround you feel jealous. Keep An I on others.
Scorpio (October 23-November 22)
This day reminds you to remain Rational with others. focus your assigned task. Be relaxed and control our your temper.
Sagittarius ( Nov 22 - December 21)
Today you will find a series of happiness and success. You may have to go a abroad for Business deal's. Your friendly nature and temper make people's your friend.
Capricon( December 21 - January 19)
It's time to achieve your set targets. you have Been blessed with knowledge and decision. Always lead Your workers for their ease.
Aquarius ( January 19- Feb 18)
you will find your beloved connecting you after long time.feel romanticism for present timespan. Pay attention to your domestic issues.
Pisces(Feb 18- March 20)
Today you should realise your mistakes and as Potential . Being the most blessed, try to dilver to best. Be Imaginative and creative for new task assigned.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 28, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|263.1
|266.05
|Euro
|EUR
|274.5
|277.3
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|312.8
|316
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|73.75
|74.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|69.3
|70
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|173
|175.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|691.71
|699.71
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|192
|194.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|37.54
|37.94
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|36.85
|37.25
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.45
|33.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.14
|3.25
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|845.57
|854.57
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.33
|59.93
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.68
|165.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.01
|25.31
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|677.48
|685.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.89
|72.59
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|192.5
|194.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.32
|25.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|276.52
|279.02
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs193,300 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs165,730.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,025
|Karachi
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,025
|Islamabad
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,025
|Peshawar
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,025
|Quetta
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,025
|Sialkot
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,025
|Attock
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,025
|Gujranwala
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,025
|Jehlum
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,025
|Multan
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,025
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,025
|Gujrat
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,025
|Nawabshah
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,025
|Chakwal
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,025
|Hyderabad
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,025
|Nowshehra
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,025
|Sargodha
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,025
|Faisalabad
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,025
|Mirpur
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,025
