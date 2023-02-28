Search

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 28 February 2023

Web Desk 08:52 AM | 28 Feb, 2023
Daily Horoscope – 28 February 2023

Here's free daily horoscope for all zodiac signs, an insights about your thoughts love life, career, and health

ARIES (MARCH 21-April-19)

Today you will face some unexpected issues at work place regarding new projects. Try to remain at your domain of working best results. Be reflective and organized.

Tarurs ( April 19-May-20)

Today you may get biggest Financial rewards from your boss. Keep up the best Work assigned to you buy the superior. Stay calm and motivated.

Gemini(May 20-June-21)

This day may brain you mixed feelings of your past experiences and losses. Be Thankful to Lord for His countless blessings.

(Cancer ( June-22-july- 22)

Today it will be very challenging day to face criticism of other. Your confidence in your abilities will help you to achieve target's. Spend time with spouse and kid's.

Leo(July-22-August 22)

This day main bring a practical massage of hope and success in future. You have been leading others to success. always feel pride and Prestige.

Virgo (August 22- September 22)

Today you may be Producing a unique and creative Writing always make use of Your logics in Every affairs. go Out For Dinner with friends tonight .

Libra( September 22- October 23)

Today they will be a huge Operunity for you to Capitaliz for monetary games. The people arround you feel jealous. Keep An I on others.

Scorpio (October 23-November 22)

This day reminds you to remain Rational with others. focus your assigned task. Be relaxed and control our your temper.

Sagittarius ( Nov 22 - December 21)

Today you will find a series of happiness and success. You may have to go a abroad for Business deal's. Your friendly nature and temper make people's your friend.

Capricon( December 21 - January 19)

It's time to achieve your set targets. you have Been blessed with knowledge and decision. Always lead Your workers for their ease.

Aquarius ( January 19- Feb 18)

you will find your beloved connecting you after long time.feel romanticism for present timespan. Pay attention to your domestic issues.

Pisces(Feb 18- March 20)

Today you should realise your mistakes and as Potential . Being the most blessed, try to dilver to best. Be Imaginative and creative for new task assigned.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 27th February 2023

08:49 AM | 27 Feb, 2023

Daily Horoscope – 26th February 2023

09:06 AM | 26 Feb, 2023

Daily Horoscope – 25th February 2023

08:58 AM | 25 Feb, 2023

Daily Horoscope – 24th February 2023

08:05 AM | 24 Feb, 2023

Daily Horoscope – 23th February 2023

08:52 AM | 23 Feb, 2023

Daily Horoscope – 22nd February 2023

08:53 AM | 22 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

What could be the latest petrol price in Pakistan from March 1?

10:34 AM | 28 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 28 February 2023

08:52 AM | 28 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 28, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 263.1 266.05
Euro EUR 274.5 277.3
UK Pound Sterling GBP 312.8 316
U.A.E Dirham AED 73.75 74.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 69.3 70
Australian Dollar AUD 173 175.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 691.71 699.71
Canadian Dollar CAD 192 194.2
China Yuan CNY 37.54 37.94
Danish Krone DKK 36.85 37.25
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 33.45 33.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.14 3.25
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 845.57 854.57
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.33 59.93
New Zealand Dollar NZD 163.68 165.68
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.01 25.31
Omani Riyal OMR 677.48 685.48
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 71.89 72.59
Singapore Dollar SGD 192.5 194.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.32 25.62
Swiss Franc CHF 276.52 279.02
Thai Bhat THB 7.61 7.76

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs193,300 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs165,730.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.  

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 193,300 PKR 2,025
Karachi PKR 193,300 PKR 2,025
Islamabad PKR 193,300 PKR 2,025
Peshawar PKR 193,300 PKR 2,025
Quetta PKR 193,300 PKR 2,025
Sialkot PKR 193,300 PKR 2,025
Attock PKR 193,300 PKR 2,025
Gujranwala PKR 193,300 PKR 2,025
Jehlum PKR 193,300 PKR 2,025
Multan PKR 193,300 PKR 2,025
Bahawalpur PKR 193,300 PKR 2,025
Gujrat PKR 193,300 PKR 2,025
Nawabshah PKR 193,300 PKR 2,025
Chakwal PKR 193,300 PKR 2,025
Hyderabad PKR 193,300 PKR 2,025
Nowshehra PKR 193,300 PKR 2,025
Sargodha PKR 193,300 PKR 2,025
Faisalabad PKR 193,300 PKR 2,025
Mirpur PKR 193,300 PKR 2,025

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: