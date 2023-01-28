Islamabad court extends Fawad Chaudhry’s remand in sedition case

ISLAMABAD – An Islamabad court on Saturday approved a petition from police seeking an extension in the physical remand of former information minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry.

Reports in local media suggest that the local court announced the verdict reserved on the petition filed by the capital force seeking an extension in the physical remand as the defiant politician filed a plea seeking his discharge from the case.

Days after the arrest, Fawad Chaudhry was brought to court today on orders of Additional Sessions Judge Tahir Mehmood Khan. On the orders of the judge, the former information minister was uncuffed inside the premises of the courtroom.

During today's hearing, the close aid of the former Prime Minister refused to retract on his remarks against the country's electoral watchdog while his counsel Babar Awan apprised the court his client was being deprived of his fundamental right to meet his family and legal team.

Prosecutor told the court that the photogrammetry test of the PTI leader needs to be performed in Lahore, while police also need to recover his mobile phone, laptop, and other gadgets.

On Friday, the Islamabad sessions court dismissed the request of capital police for the physical remand of Mr Chaudhry in the sedition case.

More to follow...