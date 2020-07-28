COVID-19 pandemic provides opportunity to reshape urban areas: UN Chief
02:39 PM | 28 Jul, 2020
Share
NEW YORK – United Nations (UN) Secretary General Antonio Guterres has said that the coronavirus pandemic has provided an opportunity to reshape urban areas.
In a video message today (Tuesday), the UN chief said the Cities are bearing the brunt of the crisis, many with strained health systems, inadequate water and sanitation services, and other challenges.
The UN Head said that urban areas should pursue a green, resilient and inclusive economic recovery.
- Pakistan surpasses 276,000 cases of coronavirus – 5,892 confirmed ...10:29 AM | 29 Jul, 2020
- Pak Army soldier martyred in terrorists attack at Bajaur security post09:34 AM | 29 Jul, 2020
- ECC approves import of 300,000 metric tonnes of sugar08:56 AM | 29 Jul, 2020
- PM Imran stresses need for addressing problems of Karachi08:28 AM | 29 Jul, 2020
-
Mehwish Hayat extends birthday wishes to Humayun Saeed
04:49 PM | 28 Jul, 2020
- I am so grateful for everything Allah has blessed me with: Zaid Ali ...04:31 PM | 28 Jul, 2020
- Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas welcome their first child02:54 PM | 28 Jul, 2020
- Aishwarya Rai & daughter Aradhya Bachchan return home after testing ...06:05 PM | 27 Jul, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020