COVID-19 pandemic provides opportunity to reshape urban areas: UN Chief
Web Desk
02:39 PM | 28 Jul, 2020
COVID-19 pandemic provides opportunity to reshape urban areas: UN Chief


NEW YORK – United Nations (UN) Secretary General Antonio Guterres has said that the coronavirus pandemic has provided an opportunity to reshape urban areas.

In a video message today (Tuesday), the UN chief said the Cities are bearing the brunt of the crisis, many with strained health systems, inadequate water and sanitation services, and other challenges.

The UN Head said that urban areas should pursue a green, resilient and inclusive economic recovery.

