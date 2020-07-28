Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas welcome their first child

The Queen of the North and her king are now proud parents.

Singer Joe Jonas and Game Of Thrones star Sophie Turner have welcomed their first child.

As per TMZ reports, Turner, gave birth July 22 to her first baby, a girl named Willa, in Los Angeles.

The duo's reps confirmed the news to People magazine, saying, "Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby."

The couple got hitched last year in two ceremonies - a casual event in Las Vegas and a more lavish ceremony in France.

Congratulations to the new parents.