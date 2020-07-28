Pakistan, China, Afghanistan and Nepal to jointly fight COVID-19
ISLAMABAD – Four Asian countries have agreed to work together in fight against the novel coronavirus and resume COVID-19 and resume economic activities.
The agreement reached at a quadrilateral virtual meeting of foreign ministers hosted by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, the Radio Pakistan .
Minister for Economic Affairs Khusro Bakhtiar represented Pakistan at the session.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang said that China stands ready to continue to work with Afghanistan, Pakistan and Nepal to safeguard people's health, promote the resumption of work and enhance people's livelihood until final victory over COVID-19.
Ministers from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Nepal said the three sides are willing to deepen cooperation with China to fight COVID-19, ensure the flow of trade and transport corridors and build a "silk road of health" and community of a shared future for humanity.
