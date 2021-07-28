PTI’s Ahsan Saleem defeats PML-N’s Tariq Subhni in Sialkot by-poll: unofficial results

SIALKOT – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has defeated the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) after a tough contest in PP-38 Sialkot by-election, according to unofficial results.

Ahsan Saleem Baryar, the PTI candidate, bagged 60,588 votes to clinch victory PML-N’s Tariq Subhan, who secured 52,471.

The ruling PTI has served blow to the opposition party days after it won the majority of seats in Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly elections.

Around eight candidates were contesting for the seat which fell vacant after the death of PML-N lawmaker Khush Akhtar Subhani.

In order to maintain the law and order situation in the constituency, 500 Punjab Rangers personnel were deployed at the polling stations to ensure peaceful voting. Security forces visited the areas falling in the constituency a day before the election. Around 3,000 LEA personnel have also been deputed to perform the election duties.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has established a control room in the ECP Secretariat to receive polling day complaints.

Meanwhile, the Election of Pakistan has directed the local administration to appoint healthcare staff during the by-election in order to effectively implement COVID SOPs during the polling process.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has also directed the presiding officers to send Form 45 pictures to the headquarters timely and keep the location of their cellphone on.