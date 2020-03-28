US confirms more than 100,000 infections of coronavirus cases
Web Desk
11:37 AM | 28 Mar, 2020
US confirms more than 100,000 infections of coronavirus cases
Share

WASHINGTON - The United States (US) now has the most known coronavirus cases of any country in the world.

US has overtake Italy and China, with more than 100,000 infections and over 1,695 deaths

According to Johns Hopkins University Research Center based in Baltimor, worldwide, confirmed cases rose above 596,350 with 27,343 deaths.

In Italy, total cases reported so far are 86,498, with 9,134 deaths. Over 900 new corona virus deaths recorded in a single day in Italy.

Similarly in China 81,394 cases reported with 3,295 deaths. In Spain 65,719 cases reported with 5,138 deaths.

Meanwhile, scientists and researchers have warned that Coronavirus may kill over 1.86 million people by the end of year if effective efforts are not made to control its spread.

China today bared entry of foreigners for a temporary period over a surge in imported cases.

In Iran,144 new deaths from Coronavirus were reported today bringing the official number of fatalities to 2,378.

Health Ministry of Iran also confirmed 2,926 new infections across the country bringing the the overall confirmed cases to at least 32,332.

More From This Category
Coronavirus: Chinese city of Wuhan partially ...
11:34 PM | 28 Mar, 2020
TBHF pledges AED 300,000 to support distance ...
09:54 PM | 28 Mar, 2020
US confirms more than 100,000 infections of ...
11:37 AM | 28 Mar, 2020
US now leads world in confirmed coronavirus cases ...
03:28 PM | 27 Mar, 2020
China temporarily bans entry of foreign national ...
12:04 PM | 27 Mar, 2020
At least 20 killed in attack on Sikh religious ...
01:06 PM | 26 Mar, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Social media reacts to the release of Maria B’s husband
04:21 PM | 26 Mar, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr