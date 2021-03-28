PM Imran makes steady recovery post COVID-19
Web Desk
06:11 PM | 28 Mar, 2021
PM Imran makes steady recovery post COVID-19
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has made steady clinical recovery from COVID-19 and he will be able to resume work in a few days, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan said on Sunday.

“PM Imran Khan has made steady clinical recovery from Covid and his lab parameters have remained stable. He has been advised that he may resume work and build up his work routine over the next few days. This is in line with national and international guidelines,” Dr Faisal Sultan wrote on twitter.

On March 20, Dr Faisal Sultan announced that the premier had tested positive for COVID-19 and was isolating at home.

The PM Office, too, confirmed on Twitter that PM Khan had tested positive for coronavirus with a short dua from the Quran.

His wife, Pakistan's First Lady Bushra Bibi had also tested positive and is also quarantined at home.

Imran Khan had tested coronavirus positive just after two days of getting the first dose of COVID-19 vaccination which raised alarm among the nation who raised questions about the effectiveness of the vaccine.

Doctors said the vaccine did not have enough time to be effective and that PM Imran Khan may have contracted the virus a few days prior to developing symptoms for it.

Kubra Khan just unfollowed PM Imran Khan, but why? 06:55 PM | 24 Mar, 2021

Kubra Khan has cemented her position in the television industry with her impeccable acting skills and graceful ...

More From This Category
PM Imran directs banks to simplify loan process ...
05:41 PM | 28 Mar, 2021
Another young Kashmiri falls prey to Indian state ...
05:15 PM | 28 Mar, 2021
Services Hospital AMS found dead at Lahore hostel
04:24 PM | 28 Mar, 2021
Pakistan bans all types of public gatherings to ...
03:52 PM | 28 Mar, 2021
Five killed as bus collides with trailer near ...
04:09 PM | 28 Mar, 2021
NA Speaker Asad Qaiser meets ‘Kurulus: Osman’ ...
01:27 PM | 28 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sajal Aly criticised for wearing 'indecent' dress at party
06:41 PM | 28 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr