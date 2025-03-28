Suspect caught trying to assault minor girl in Lahore

LAHORE – A harrowing incident occurred in the Canal Park area where a 5-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and attempted to be assaulted.

The Additional SHO of Ghulab Market police station promptly responded to a 15-call and arrested the suspect, Bilal, for attempting to assault the minor girl.

According to police, the 5-year-old girl, Sidra, was playing in the street when the suspect, Bilal, attempted to abduct and assault her.

The girl’s cries for help alerted the locals, and the suspect attempted to flee but was caught during the pursuit.”