Over 150 people killed as strong earthquake hits Myanmar, Thailand

A devastating earthquake struck Myanmar and parts of Thailand on Friday, causing severe damage to buildings, a bridge, and a dam.

In Myanmar, at least 144 people lost their lives, with images and footage from two heavily affected cities revealing widespread destruction.

In Bangkok, Thailand’s capital, the collapse of an under-construction high-rise claimed at least 10 lives.

The complete scale of casualties and destruction remains uncertain, especially in Myanmar, which is facing a civil war and where information is heavily restricted.

Myanmar’s military leader, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, confirmed on national television that 144 people were killed and around 730 were injured, warning that the numbers may rise further.

Meanwhile, Bangkok officials reported 10 deaths, 16 injuries, and 101 missing individuals linked to three construction sites, including the high-rise.

The 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck near Mandalay, Myanmar’s second-largest city, around midday, followed by multiple aftershocks, including a powerful 6.4 magnitude tremor.

The quake was also recorded in China’s Yunnan province, where the China Earthquake Administration reported a magnitude of 7.9. Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has called an emergency meeting to assess the situation.

Videos circulating on social media show buildings swaying in Bangkok and other cities, with people rushing to the streets in panic. One video captures water spilling from an infinity pool atop a high-rise, while another shows a small residential pool experiencing mini-tsunami-like waves. A separate clip reportedly depicts a tall building collapsing, with a large plume of dust and debris visible.

Some unverified reports suggest that the historic Sagaing Bridge sections have collapsed due to the earthquake’s intensity.

Myanmar is prone to seismic activity, with six earthquakes of magnitude 7.0 or higher occurring along the Sagaing Fault between 1930 and 1956. In 2016, a 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar’s ancient capital, Bagan, killing three people and damaging historic temple walls in the popular tourist destination.